Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 79,684 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $5,842,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 204.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,358,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $330,824,000 after buying an additional 9,645,959 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,653,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $268,490,000 after buying an additional 2,672,312 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,891,000 after buying an additional 6,511,070 shares in the last quarter. Mason Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,221,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,980,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GDX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.96. 1,429,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,940,414. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.91. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $16.18 and a 1 year high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

