Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 252,378 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,743,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Ryanair as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 239.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 822 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ryanair by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Ryanair in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on RYAAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Ryanair from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

RYAAY traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $81.81. 28,196 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,654. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.10. The company has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.39. Ryanair Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The transportation company reported ($0.94) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $137.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.60 million. Ryanair had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 10.45%. On average, research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

