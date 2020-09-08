Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Takes Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 259,573 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,990,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,786,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,778,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,692 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 23,541,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,820,663,000 after purchasing an additional 437,438 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.2% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 11,068,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $976,077,000 after purchasing an additional 235,751 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 50.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,250,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,157,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $630,146,000 after purchasing an additional 894,767 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $102.75. The company had a trading volume of 18,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,300. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.86. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of $65.13 and a twelve month high of $107.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.34 and a 200-day moving average of $87.77.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The transportation company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.36. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 25.66% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 8th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.36%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.33.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

