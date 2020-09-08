Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 157,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Jones Lang LaSalle worth $16,247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.0% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 67.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 313,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,608,000 after purchasing an additional 125,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,156,000 after purchasing an additional 39,169 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JLL stock traded down $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $102.11. 4,949 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,974. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. Jones Lang LaSalle Inc has a 12-month low of $78.29 and a 12-month high of $178.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.32). Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JLL shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $172.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated, a professional services company, provides commercial real estate and investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of real estate services, including agency leasing, logistics and supply-chain management, corporate finance, mortgage origination and servicing, debt placement, project and development management/design, digital, property management, energy and sustainability, real estate investment banking, integrated facilities management, research, investment management and advisory, strategic consulting and advisory, investment sale, tenant representation, lease administration, and valuations.

