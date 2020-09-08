Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 422,073 Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 422,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,035,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Pentair at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 22.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,321,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,985 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Pentair by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,441,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,940,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355,081 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,612,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after purchasing an additional 332,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Pentair by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,409,447 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,545,000 after purchasing an additional 253,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Pentair by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,306,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,974,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

PNR stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.42. The stock had a trading volume of 12,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,951. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Pentair PLC has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $47.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.82.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $713.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Pentair from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. BofA Securities upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pentair currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.80.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.