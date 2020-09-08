Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 164,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Assurant by 1,595.7% during the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in Assurant by 90.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Assurant by 20.5% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Assurant by 82.2% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIZ stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $121.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,458. The business has a fifty day moving average of $117.26 and a 200-day moving average of $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.62. Assurant, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $142.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Assurant from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Assurant Profile

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

