Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $16.99 Million in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 97,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,993,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Constellation Brands at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Constellation Brands by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 238.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.4% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 31,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 309.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,818,000 after buying an additional 167,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 54,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,777,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Chairman Robert Sands sold 90,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.20, for a total value of $16,341,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 644,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,823,082.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Richard Sands sold 151,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total transaction of $27,429,862.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,582,897.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,052,364 shares of company stock valued at $189,856,440 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $176.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $149.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Constellation Brands has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $197.32.

NYSE STZ traded down $3.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $187.94. 26,288 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 923,079. The company’s 50-day moving average is $179.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $169.95. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $212.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,064.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 1st. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 0.62%. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. Research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Four Corners, and Ballast Point brands.

