Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Invests $13.06 Million in Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto plc ADR (NYSE:RIO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 232,543 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,064,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of RIO. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Rio Tinto during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in Rio Tinto in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto in the first quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Rio Tinto from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

Shares of RIO stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $61.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,707,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $61.69 and its 200-day moving average is $53.12. Rio Tinto plc ADR has a fifty-two week low of $35.35 and a fifty-two week high of $65.20. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.67.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.3%. Rio Tinto’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.97%.

Rio Tinto Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

