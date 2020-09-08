Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $6.89 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,847 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $6,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHV. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $39,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,602.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,677.6% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,504. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.33. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $37.79 and a one year high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

