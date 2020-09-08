Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.95 Million Position in iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 89,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 193,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,733,000 after buying an additional 7,884 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 634.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after buying an additional 136,707 shares during the last quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 9.2% during the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Independent Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Independent Family Office LLC now owns 56,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,712,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 41,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 10,712 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:WOOD traded down $1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,292. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.41.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

