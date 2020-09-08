Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $4.89 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,021 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,459 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 3.18% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $4,890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,289,000. 6 Meridian boosted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 143,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 30,297 shares during the period. Matisse Capital bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $610,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $592,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 140.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 21,111 shares during the period.

Shares of XMPT stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,957. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.11. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $20.30 and a 12 month high of $28.77.

