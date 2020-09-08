Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $16.55 Million Stock Position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 43.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 88,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 68,907 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $16,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CI. Hayden Royal LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cigna by 1.3% during the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cigna by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,766 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Cigna by 6.1% in the first quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,032 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its position in Cigna by 4.8% during the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,316 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Cigna from $244.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Cigna from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Cigna from $220.00 to $207.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.19.

In related news, Director John Partridge sold 2,700 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $486,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,899,968.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 9,424 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,743,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,550,665. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CI stock traded down $4.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,264. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $178.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.24. The company has a market capitalization of $65.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a 12 month low of $118.50 and a 12 month high of $224.64.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The health services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.15 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $39.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.93 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 15.89%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

