Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Has $15.76 Million Holdings in Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 367,694 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Tc Pipelines were worth $15,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Tc Pipelines by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,517 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tc Pipelines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $131,000. 66.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Tc Pipelines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines from $75.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Tc Pipelines from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

NYSE:TRP traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $45.35. 23,379 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,476. The company has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.61, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.67. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of $32.37 and a one year high of $57.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.71.

Tc Pipelines (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Tc Pipelines had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 33.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.6072 dividend. This represents a $2.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.72%.

Tc Pipelines Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

