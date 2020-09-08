Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Grows Position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 593,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $18,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Enbridge in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 112.3% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 930 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Enbridge by 116.1% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enbridge by 1,492.5% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ENB traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $31.34. 237,911 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,713,579. Enbridge Inc has a 12 month low of $22.57 and a 12 month high of $43.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.62. The stock has a market cap of $63.95 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.17% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th were given a $0.6021 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.68%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 122.50%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Citigroup upgraded Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. CIBC raised their price objective on Enbridge from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

