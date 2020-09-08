Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Position in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 457,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 614,654 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.78% of Herman Miller worth $10,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLHR. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 94,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 29,570 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,883,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,895,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 95.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 265,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,398,000 after purchasing an additional 129,253 shares during the period. Finally, Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Herman Miller in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema acquired 25,000 shares of Herman Miller stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.44 per share, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,680,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Herman Miller stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.43. 6,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,802. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.06 and a 200 day moving average of $24.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -130.39 and a beta of 1.56. Herman Miller, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 30th. The business services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $475.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.47 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 19.90% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MLHR. Sidoti raised Herman Miller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. BidaskClub raised Herman Miller from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Herman Miller in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Herman Miller has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company provides modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, and Resolve names; seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Say, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and storage products under the Meridian and Tu names.

