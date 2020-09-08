Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 117,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 81,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 801,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,414,000 after purchasing an additional 44,304 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 26,981 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 174,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,628,000 after purchasing an additional 73,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 980,597 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,233,000 after purchasing an additional 346,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on XOM shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Exxon Mobil from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.14.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,277,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,021,674. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $75.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.22.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The firm had revenue of $32.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. Exxon Mobil’s revenue was down 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

