Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys Shares of 117,681 F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 117,681 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,414,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.19% of F5 Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 3,083.9% during the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,898,386 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $265,319,000 after buying an additional 1,838,762 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after acquiring an additional 790,058 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in F5 Networks by 1,122.1% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 789,662 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $84,209,000 after buying an additional 725,047 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $83,778,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in F5 Networks by 100.6% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 220,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

In other F5 Networks news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $157,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,880. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,214 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $165,711.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,839,883.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,764 shares of company stock valued at $394,296. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

FFIV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Secur. upgraded F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on F5 Networks from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.76.

FFIV stock traded down $4.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.02. The company had a trading volume of 11,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,984. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.78 and a 1 year high of $156.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $138.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.69.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The network technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.15. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $583.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. F5 Networks’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

