Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 95,878 Shares of Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 95.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 196,450 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,878 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $6,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 21,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 1,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 115.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,264 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Methode Electronics by 75.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,294 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Methode Electronics alerts:

MEI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NYSE MEI traded down $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.35. 4,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,767. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Methode Electronics Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.76 and a 12-month high of $41.70.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS.

Methode Electronics Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Methode Electronics Inc. (NYSE:MEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Methode Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methode Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.