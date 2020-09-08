Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Buys 2,117 Shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services Inc (NYSE:PFSI) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned 0.12% of PennyMac Financial Services worth $4,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 128,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 24,351 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 681.4% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 96,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 84,317 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 298,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 138,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 162.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,145 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 27,926 shares in the last quarter. 53.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Joseph F. Mazzella sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.92, for a total transaction of $952,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Walker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $840,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 515,644 shares of company stock valued at $23,538,324. 21.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFSI stock traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.53. 12,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,732. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services Inc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $55.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $1.35. The business had revenue of $821.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.75 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 37.77% and a return on equity of 42.33%. PennyMac Financial Services’s quarterly revenue was up 171.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services Inc will post 16.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PFSI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PennyMac Financial Services currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.13.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

