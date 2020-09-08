Clark Capital Management Group Inc. Boosts Stake in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 334,268 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 118,612 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of J2 Global worth $21,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JCOM. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new position in J2 Global during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $854,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 5.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,687 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of J2 Global by 33.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 5,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in J2 Global in the second quarter worth $947,000.

Get J2 Global alerts:

NASDAQ:JCOM traded up $0.62 on Tuesday, hitting $70.10. 8,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 890,716. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. J2 Global Inc has a 1 year low of $53.24 and a 1 year high of $104.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $64.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.33. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.79.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $331.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 26.56% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.60 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that J2 Global Inc will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JCOM shares. Sidoti cut their target price on J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Citigroup raised J2 Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, August 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on J2 Global from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for J2 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J2 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.