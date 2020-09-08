Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in Stifel Financial Corp (NYSE:SF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SF. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 45,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,179,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 8,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 5,993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 100,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Stifel Financial by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 8,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Stifel Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.25.

Shares of NYSE SF traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.07. 10,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.49. Stifel Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $31.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $895.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.50 million. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st.

Stifel Financial Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

