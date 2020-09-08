Cim Investment Mangement Inc. Has $230,000 Holdings in Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Cim Investment Mangement Inc. cut its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 41.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,123 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $41,054,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the second quarter worth $293,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 47.2% during the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 296,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,155,000 after purchasing an additional 95,124 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $384,479,000 after purchasing an additional 52,550 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 72.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 74,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 31,468 shares during the period. 99.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blueprint Medicines alerts:

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Debra Durso-Bumpus sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.18, for a total value of $187,950.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,654,335.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Lydon sold 26,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $2,092,263.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 48,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,888,953. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,349 shares of company stock worth $3,708,508 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

BPMC traded down $2.55 on Tuesday, hitting $70.49. 5,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 336,697. Blueprint Medicines Corp has a 12 month low of $43.29 and a 12 month high of $87.43. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -9.12, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 5.37 and a current ratio of 5.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average is $68.24.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.08) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $8.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 525.44% and a negative return on equity of 70.39%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Corp will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BPMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Blueprint Medicines from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.15.

About Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BPMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blueprint Medicines Corp (NASDAQ:BPMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Blueprint Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blueprint Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.