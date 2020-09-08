Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (CMPI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Checkmate Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CMPI):

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BofA Securities. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2020 – Checkmate Pharmaceuticals is now covered by analysts at BTIG Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

CMPI stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,209. Checkmate Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $12.04 and a one year high of $16.49.

Checkmate Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. It engages in the field of CpG oligonucleotides and validates an approach that combines the ability of CpG DNA to activate an anti-tumor T-cell response with checkpoint inhibition to overcome a tumor's ability to mute the immune response.

