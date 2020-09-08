Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher Buys 40,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 40,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $312,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,159. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CLDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.85.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,025 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

