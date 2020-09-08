Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher Buys 40,000 Shares

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) CEO Jeffrey H. Fisher purchased 40,000 shares of Chatham Lodging Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.81 per share, with a total value of $312,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 691,545 shares in the company, valued at $5,400,966.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Chatham Lodging Trust stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.60. The stock had a trading volume of 6,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,159. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.37. The company has a market capitalization of $371.52 million, a P/E ratio of -7.91 and a beta of 1.87. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $18.63.
Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.33). Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative net margin of 18.82% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chatham Lodging Trust will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2,292.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,111,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,050 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,886,000. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 21.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,067,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 550,024 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 538.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 353,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 297,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 646.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,649 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 211,025 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile
Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.
