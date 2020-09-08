Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Acquired by Smithfield Trust Co.

Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,695 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18 shares during the quarter. Smithfield Trust Co.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 118.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,183,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,572 shares during the last quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $235,105,000. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $130,893,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Charter Communications during the first quarter worth $101,991,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in Charter Communications by 15.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,707,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,870,000 after buying an additional 222,339 shares in the last quarter. 70.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

CHTR stock traded down $6.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $597.20. 21,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,580. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $595.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $522.69. Charter Communications Inc has a 52-week low of $345.67 and a 52-week high of $629.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.76 billion, a PE ratio of 57.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $1.10. The firm had revenue of $11.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 4.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Charter Communications Inc will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Charter Communications news, CMO Jonathan Hargis sold 6,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.10, for a total transaction of $4,040,383.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,367,580.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Kevin D. Howard sold 9,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.03, for a total value of $5,082,827.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,644,912.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,827 shares of company stock worth $63,786,641. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Charter Communications from $613.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $620.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TD Securities raised their price target on Charter Communications from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Charter Communications from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $616.25.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial customers in the United States. It offers subscription-based video services, including video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and spectrum mobile and spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications Inc (NASDAQ:CHTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.