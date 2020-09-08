Charles A. Kabbash Purchases 1,475 Shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Stock

Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 1,475 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.01 per share, with a total value of $13,289.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of SONA stock remained flat at $$9.04 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 6,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,787. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $220.29 million, a PE ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Get Southern National Banc. of Virginia alerts:

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.22. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $30.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.20 million. Equities analysts predict that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 7th. Southern National Banc. of Virginia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SONA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on Southern National Banc. of Virginia in a research note on Monday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 88.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,909 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,766 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,130 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia Company Profile

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern National Banc. of Virginia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.