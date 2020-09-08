Channing Capital Management LLC Takes $5.31 Million Position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment (NASDAQ:MSGE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 70,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,312,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.29% of MSG Entertainment at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in MSG Entertainment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MSG Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Get MSG Entertainment alerts:

MSGE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MSG Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Guggenheim decreased their target price on MSG Entertainment from $116.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Monday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on MSG Entertainment in a report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Shares of MSGE stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.61. 2,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 231,592. MSG Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $58.67 and a fifty-two week high of $172.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34.

MSG Entertainment Company Profile

There is no company description available for Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for MSG Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSG Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.