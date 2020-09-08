Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 673 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

Channing Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 673 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $4,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Co during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Co by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded down $0.58 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.21. 1,640,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,911,312. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 127.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.31. Wells Fargo & Co has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $54.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 6.26%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Several research firms have commented on WFC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Co from $41.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Wells Fargo & Co from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.31.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

