Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Channing Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,577,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,098,000 after buying an additional 506,491 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 32,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 375,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,372,000 after buying an additional 28,194 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 19,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Louis C. Camilleri sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $5,829,750.00. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.08.

Shares of PM traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $79.24. 71,459 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,504,294. The stock has a market cap of $123.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. Philip Morris International’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

