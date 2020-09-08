Channing Capital Management LLC Sells 208,815 Shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST)

Channing Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE:VST) by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 179,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,815 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vistra Energy were worth $3,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vistra Energy by 14.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,683,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,875,000 after acquiring an additional 5,954,933 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 36,785,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,954,000 after buying an additional 166,100 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 104.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,050,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,412,000 after buying an additional 5,138,893 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 10.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 10,001,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,226,000 after buying an additional 926,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vistra Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,670,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,382,000 after buying an additional 114,545 shares in the last quarter. 93.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Vistra Energy news, Director Arcilia Acosta bought 10,000 shares of Vistra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.58 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $411,199.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 4th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Vistra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Vistra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra Energy from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.27.

VST stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.13. 68,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,278,332. Vistra Energy Corp has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $18.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Vistra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

Vistra Energy Company Profile

Vistra Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated power business in Texas. The company operates through Wholesale Generation and Retail Electricity segments. The Wholesale Generation segment engages in the electricity generation, wholesale energy sales and purchases, commodity risk management, fuel production, and fuel logistics management activities.

