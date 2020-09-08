Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 135,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,410,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Eldorado Resorts as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the second quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 470.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth about $69,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Eldorado Resorts by 100.0% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 4,141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ERI stock traded up $2.19 on Tuesday, reaching $49.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,673,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,557,812. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $70.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 2.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.88.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ERI. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Eldorado Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Nomura increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $12.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. TheStreet lowered Eldorado Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Eldorado Resorts from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Eldorado Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.22.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

