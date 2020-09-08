Channing Capital Management LLC Purchases 6,000 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Channing Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 120.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dividend Assets Capital LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 3,601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, hitting $152.12. 2,228,613 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,327,197. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $170.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.89.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

