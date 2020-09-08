Channing Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 51,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Walt Disney by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 40,003 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in Walt Disney by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 25,333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. raised its position in Walt Disney by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 12,303 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northstar Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,652 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Macquarie reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $116.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.37.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $4.06 on Tuesday, reaching $136.05. 772,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,906,451. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Walt Disney Co has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The firm has a market cap of $238.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $126.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.93.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The entertainment giant reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.72. Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 1.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $11.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Walt Disney Co will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

