Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $5.40 Million in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 169,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,401,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 1st quarter worth $6,023,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 457,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,313,000 after buying an additional 64,639 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 19,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after buying an additional 2,004 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 159,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,074,000 after buying an additional 16,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,739,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,021,000 after buying an additional 246,297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.36. The company had a trading volume of 349,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,070,643. Kraft Heinz Co has a 12 month low of $19.99 and a 12 month high of $36.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.32. The stock has a market cap of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.07, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.15. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 27th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 56.14%.

KHC has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine lowered Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upgraded Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.95.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

