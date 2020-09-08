Channing Capital Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Channing Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 38,099 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 19,170 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 1,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,697,215 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,562,308,000 after acquiring an additional 10,213,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 9,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. 58.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Delta Air Lines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. TheStreet cut Delta Air Lines from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.44.

DAL stock traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.82. 1,408,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,401,872. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.42. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.51 and a 1-year high of $62.48. The company has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported ($4.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.24) by ($0.19). Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 4.02%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -9.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $792,500.00. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 14,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $409,400.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,938 shares in the company, valued at $2,432,523.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,127 shares of company stock valued at $1,723,900 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

