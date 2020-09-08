Channing Capital Management LLC Has $5.78 Million Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Channing Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Anthem were worth $5,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Anthem by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Anthem by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $271.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Anthem in a report on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Anthem from $319.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Anthem from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Anthem from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.47.

ANTM stock traded down $5.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $271.03. 35,032 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,661. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.91. Anthem Inc has a 52 week low of $171.03 and a 52 week high of $309.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $275.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.77 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $29.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.37 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 5.24%. Anthem’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.64 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

