Channing Capital Management LLC Has $5.69 Million Holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 34.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 31,701 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $5,693,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.3% during the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 765 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 30.4% during the second quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 42.2% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 56.4% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,390 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.68.

NYSE:LVS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.87. 168,410 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,224,921. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.09 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.59. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $74.29.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The casino operator reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $98.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.91 million. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 3.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

