Channing Capital Management LLC Has $3.78 Million Holdings in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Channing Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 71.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 107,781 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 269,692 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 42.5% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 26,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 14,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,808 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRVL stock traded up $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $38.39. 333,013 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,902,906. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day moving average of $29.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a one year low of $16.45 and a one year high of $41.34.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 50.67% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $727.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.06, for a total value of $195,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $1,052,700.00. Insiders sold a total of 68,507 shares of company stock worth $2,432,226 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MRVL. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.39.

Marvell Technology Group Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as preamplifiers; supports a variety of host system interfaces consisting of serial attached SCSI (SAS), serial advanced technology attachment (SATA), peripheral component interconnect express, and non-volatile memory express; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising SATA port multipliers, bridges, SATA, SAS, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

