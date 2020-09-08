Channing Capital Management LLC Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Channing Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 108.2% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 62.9% during the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $30,000. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 52.6% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CAT. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.53.

Shares of CAT stock traded up $1.66 on Tuesday, reaching $149.84. 167,274 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,078,662. The company has a market cap of $80.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average of $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $151.20.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.