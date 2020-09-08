Channing Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Channing Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Echostar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 154,003 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Echostar worth $4,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Echostar in the first quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Echostar by 144.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of Echostar in the first quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its position in shares of Echostar by 1,190.0% in the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 2,851 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SATS traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,976. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Echostar Co. has a twelve month low of $24.39 and a twelve month high of $45.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.03 and a beta of 0.69.

Echostar (NASDAQ:SATS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.18. Echostar had a negative return on equity of 3.72% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Echostar Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SATS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, August 8th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target (down previously from $55.00) on shares of Echostar in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Echostar from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Echostar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.67.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband Internet services for home and small office customers, satellite operations, and satellite services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services. The Hughes segments offers broadband satellite technologies and Internet services for home and small office customers; and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communication solutions for aeronautical, enterprise, and government customers, as well as consumers.

