Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70,484 Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV)

Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 70,484 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTV. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Fortive by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,936,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142,947 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in Fortive by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,416,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,708,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252,849 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Fortive by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,335,290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,230 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortive by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,915,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,086,000 after acquiring an additional 760,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Fortive by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,629,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $177,930,000 after acquiring an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fortive alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FTV shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Fortive from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fortive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.33.

Shares of NYSE:FTV traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.49. The company had a trading volume of 70,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,747,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.01, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.19. Fortive Corp has a 12-month low of $37.31 and a 12-month high of $80.61. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.94.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 8.00%. Fortive’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fortive Corp will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 28th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 27th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

In related news, Director Steven M. Rales sold 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total value of $80,258,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,125,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,461,625.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 11,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.95, for a total transaction of $836,818.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,008,951.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,857,144 shares of company stock valued at $627,156,617 in the last ninety days. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.