Channing Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 174,788 HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI)

Channing Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 174,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,343,000. Channing Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.41% of HNI at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P raised its position in HNI by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 21,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in HNI by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,179,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in HNI by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 30,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in HNI by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC grew its stake in HNI by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.42% of the company’s stock.

Get HNI alerts:

HNI stock traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.86. The company had a trading volume of 4,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,454. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.99. HNI Corp has a 12 month low of $16.60 and a 12 month high of $42.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 1.14.

HNI (NYSE:HNI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.51. HNI had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $417.46 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%.

In other news, Director Larry B. Porcellato sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total transaction of $32,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of HNI from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th.

HNI Company Profile

HNI Corporation manufactures and sells office furniture and hearth products in the United States, Canada, China, Hong Kong, India, Mexico, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan. Its Office Furniture segment offers a range of commercial and home office furniture, which include storage products, desks, credenzas, chairs, tables, bookcases, freestanding office partitions and panel systems, and other related products under the HON, Allsteel, Maxon, Gunlocke, HBF, OFM, Lamex, and HNI India brands.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HNI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HNI Corp (NYSE:HNI).

Receive News & Ratings for HNI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HNI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.