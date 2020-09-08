Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) Shares Gap Down to $7.90

Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.14. Cementos Pacasmayo shares last traded at $7.14, with a volume of 1 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.71 million, a P/E ratio of 71.82 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The construction company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $33.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.59 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo ADR will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo ADR (NYSE:CPAC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,398 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.