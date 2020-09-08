Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.48. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 431 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CEL. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Cellcom Israel by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 350,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 28,253 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Cellcom Israel by 18.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 29,229 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Cellcom Israel by 665.7% during the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 159,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 138,740 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cellcom Israel in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)

Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.

