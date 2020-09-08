Cellcom Israel (NYSE:CEL) Shares Gap Up to $3.17

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (NYSE:CEL)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.17, but opened at $3.48. Cellcom Israel shares last traded at $3.55, with a volume of 431 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Cellcom Israel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.48.
Cellcom Israel Company Profile (NYSE:CEL)
Cellcom Israel Ltd. provides cellular and landline telecommunications services in Israel. It operates through two segments, Cellular and Fixed-line. The company offers basic cellular telephony services, such as voice mail, cellular fax, call waiting, call forwarding, caller identification, conference calling, and inbound and outbound roaming services; and data transfer, and upload and download services.
Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity
Receive News & Ratings for Cellcom Israel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellcom Israel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.