Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.60.

CDLX has been the subject of several recent research reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Cardlytics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Cardlytics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDLX traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $70.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,939. Cardlytics has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.34 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $74.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.71.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.36. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 26.42% and a negative net margin of 18.86%. The business had revenue of $28.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Cardlytics’s revenue was down 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Cardlytics will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Cardlytics news, Chairman Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $157,260.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 235,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,540,167.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 145,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.79 per share, with a total value of $9,249,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 284,100 shares of company stock worth $18,671,681 and sold 47,964 shares worth $3,685,718. Insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLX. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardlytics by 297.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Cardlytics by 78.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $176,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Cardlytics by 97.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cardlytics

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

