Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 419 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 15.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 419 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Msci were worth $782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Msci by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 109 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Msci by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new stake in shares of Msci during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Msci alerts:

In related news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.69, for a total transaction of $1,318,415.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,029,106.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.47, for a total value of $868,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 283,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,349,646.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,500 shares of company stock worth $3,105,365. Company insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSCI. UBS Group upped their target price on Msci from $342.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Msci from $337.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Msci in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Msci from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $383.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Msci from $346.00 to $501.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $348.00.

NYSE MSCI traded down $5.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $342.59. 7,507 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,683. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.81. Msci Inc has a 1 year low of $210.34 and a 1 year high of $398.49. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. Msci had a negative return on equity of 268.97% and a net margin of 32.14%. The business had revenue of $409.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $410.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Msci Inc will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th were issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Msci’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

Msci Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

Read More: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Msci Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Msci and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.