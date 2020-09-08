Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 408 Shares of Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,673 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Yandex were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yandex by 8.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,843 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Yandex during the 1st quarter worth about $220,000. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,021,000. Finally, Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $940,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Yandex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $2.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.03. The company had a trading volume of 188,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,967,529. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.53. The stock has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 181.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.66. Yandex NV has a 1-year low of $27.93 and a 1-year high of $70.11.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. Yandex had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $591.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.73 million. On average, research analysts expect that Yandex NV will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on YNDX. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Yandex from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. BCS upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BidaskClub raised Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. TheStreet downgraded Yandex from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.75.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, operates an Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

See Also: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yandex NV (NASDAQ:YNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Yandex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yandex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.