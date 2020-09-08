Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 3,250 Shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 78,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 31,700 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AmeriCold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $966,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,348,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,041,000 after buying an additional 1,016,852 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Bank of America raised AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on AmeriCold Realty Trust from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

Shares of COLD stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.85. The stock had a trading volume of 18,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 868,574. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $35.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.94, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.11. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $23.30 and a 1-year high of $41.29.

AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.17). AmeriCold Realty Trust had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.42%. The company had revenue of $482.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that AmeriCold Realty Trust will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert Scott Chambers sold 9,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.80, for a total value of $373,721.60. Also, insider David Keith Stuver sold 10,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $401,671.88. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

