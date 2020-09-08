Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 21.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,356,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,841 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 69.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,875,199 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,032,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,970 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,082,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,926,045,000 after purchasing an additional 78,602 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 831,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.45% of the company’s stock.

SHOP stock traded down $39.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $933.31. 74,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,866,281. The firm has a market cap of $116.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,530.63, a PEG ratio of 3,492.90 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,015.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $747.07. Shopify Inc has a 1-year low of $282.08 and a 1-year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $714.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $511.56 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 target price for the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1,050.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $964.54.

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

