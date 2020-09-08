Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC Sells 215 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $762,000. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $216,000. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $3,570,000. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Republic Services by 11.1% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 149,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 15,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in Republic Services by 5.4% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. 57.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $95.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.07.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 4,940 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $403,005.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Donald W. Slager sold 1,275 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $116,050.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,554 shares in the company, valued at $31,270,285.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 135,648 shares of company stock valued at $12,345,876 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.19. The stock had a trading volume of 34,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,038,718. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.37 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.62.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

